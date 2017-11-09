Petition Launched For Pennsylvania Governor To Examine Meek Mill’s Sentence

Meek Mill‘s legal issues continue to mount as observers from the outside are questioning the necessity of the two to four-year sentence the Philadelphia rapper was recently sentenced to for probation violation. A new petition has been launched to ask Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to examine the matter.

From the petition:

In regards to the harsh, undeserving sentencing of Robert Rihmeek Williams (Meek Mill), I felt the need to create a petition to reevaluate the charges, his impact in the community and the subsequent sentencing. More than just a celebrity or rapper, Meek Mill has been a powerful voice in the community for our youth. He has made positive contributions to many communities and programs, dedicating time and money to the cultivation of our youth and neighborhoods; even through his own adversities. He has continued to be dedicated and shown an immaculate work ethic, even at times when the system tried to prevent him from being able to tour, which is how he makes a living. The judicial system is adamant that defendants work in order to be productive citizens, but at times, made it difficult for him to be able to work. However, he still remained dedicated to making a difference not just in his city of Philadelphia, but worldwide.

Started by Do4Self/Fine Print, the petition also highlights that the probation violation charge was harsh as the prosecutors in the case recommended the judge look the charge in question as it was already dropped.

Over 145,000 have signed the petition thus far.

—

Photo: WENN.com