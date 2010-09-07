Soulja Boy Disses Fabolous, Threatens To “Beat His Face In”

Soulja Boy is no stranger to rap beef and this time his latest issue is with New York rapper Fabolous.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy was the subject of controversy after super groupie Kat Stacks released a video showing his reported cocaine use.

Fab has been one of several celebs to speak candidly on the video and even used it as the subject of a freestyle saying,

“Pretty boy swag, never coke in my nose though…”

Soulja Boy apparently caught wind of the line and obviously not taking too kindly to his words, responded on Twitter saying,

“THIS N*GGA FABOLOUS SAID PRETTY BOY SWAG NEVER COKE IN NOSE N*GGA U LAME AS Fawk LOL Fawk U N*GGA WEAK A** NY RAPPER U SUCK…FABOULOUS U LAME AS Fawk N*GGA LOL U MAKE ME LAUGH U WEAK A** NI*GGA…FABOLOUS U WEAK A** HELL N*GGA, UMMA END UR CAREER U CHIP TOOTH foolio.”

The 20-year-old took things a step further however and threatened Fab with bodily harm, saying that he’d “beat his face in”,

“Fawk LYRICS @myfabolouslife WHEN I SEE U UMMA BEAT YO FACE IN BOY…SQUAD UP YOU WEAK A** N*GGA ITS OVER FOR YOU @myfabolouslife…UMMA HANDLE YOU NEZT TIME I SEE YOU BOY 1 ON @myfabolouslife…RIP @myfabolouslife…ITS OVER FOR YOU N*GGA @myfabolouslife”

Fab was said to be in the studio when Soulja Boy’s Twitter tirade took place but responded to his threats saying,