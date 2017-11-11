Jay-Z Urged Beyoncé To Hop On Eminem’s “Walk On Water”

Eminem reemerged to the scene with a new single, “Walk On Water” which features the vocals of Beyoncé for the hook. In a podcast with the track’s producer Rick Rubin, it was revealed that Jay-Z heard the record and suggested that his wife perform the cameo.

Pitchfork writes:

Rick Rubin and Malcolm Gladwell have launched a new joint podcast. It’s called “Broken Record,” and it will feature the two co-hosting episodes about different songs, artists, and kinds of music. The first episode features an interview with Eminem, who released his Rubin-produced song “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé earlier today. “It’s a very mortal song. It’s mortality, it’s not being Superman,” Eminem said. “What if I can’t come up with the best shit I wrote every single time, you know?”

Em is the essential focal point of Broken Record’s initial broadcast, which can be heard in full below. Hit the 8:40 mark to hear Gladwell talk about how Jay-Z influenced Beyoncé to work with the Detroit rapper for the track.

