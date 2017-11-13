Xscape Is Recording New Music Without Kandi Burruss, Does That Sound Like Xscape To You?

Things are already awkward in Xscape reunion land. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the singers were promoting their new Bravo reality show, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, when the subject of new music came up—then things got awkward.

“Well, they are doing new music,” said Kandi Burruss (motioning to Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott) when host Andy Cohen asked if they were recording new material.

Then things got extra awkward when Cohen asked if the music would be under the “Xscape” moniker, which Tiny eventually confirmed (“We are Xscape.”)

Alrighty then.

Nevertheless, Xscape is going on tour starting November 22. Whether they finish said tour may be up for debate.

Also, Kandi gave Jermaine Dupri the finger?!

Clearly, Kandi Burruss isn’t here for the f*cksh*t moving forward.

—

Photo: screen cap