Common Stepping Into The World Of Digital Comics

Common’s come a long way from the conscious rapper that came into the game talking about Can I Borrow A Dollar? The Chicago MC has since seen his resume expand to include movie roles, producing credits, and more recently Angela Rye’s boo thang (we hatin’ on that last one, but still love them together).

Now the artist formerly known as Common Sense is working with LINE Webtoon and Nobel Transition on a multi-media comic book series called Caster.

Caster is based on a world traveling, rare antiquities dealer who suddenly finds himself caught up in the mix of international espionage.

“The moment I learned about Caster I knew the story was something special. The main character resonated with me instantly and I jumped at the chance to bring the comic to life in a more complex way through music,” said Common.

Common didn’t just lend his likeness to the title character but he’ll also be supplying an original score and song for the upcoming series while providing some of his own creative input.

Caster is set to debut in early 2018.

—

Photo: Getty