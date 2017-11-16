Talib Kweli Unearths Jay Electronica From Mayan Tomb For “All Of Us”

Talib Kweli continues to up the productivity of his long and still formidable rap career with the impending release of his latest album, Radio Silence. The Brooklyn veteran unleashed the second single from the project, “All Of Us,” which features the ever elusive Jay Electronica on the help out.

Kweli and Electronica trade politically-tinged verses with vocalist Yummy Bingham also on the track. Given Kweli’s public Twitter stances and his relentless wars with White Hood and Alt-Right Twitter, it shouldn’t come to anyone’s surprise that this is the lane Kweli finds himself in for the moment. Jay Elec and Kweli have rocked on joints together in the past, as heard on Reflection Eternal’s Revolutions Per Minute‘s “Just Begun” in 2010.

For now, a full-length version of the song doesn’t exist online but a teaser can be heard below via Apple Music.

Radio Silence, which will mark Kweli’s eighth solo album, drops tomorrow (Nov. 17) across all online retailers and streaming services.

Photo: WENN