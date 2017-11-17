Chance The Rapper & Jeremih To Drop Joint Christmas Album

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih surprised fans last year with the release of their freebie project, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama. According to producer Bongo ByTheWay, the finishing touches on a beefed up and overhauled version of the Christmas-themed album is currently on the way.

Rap-Up exclusively reports:

Speaking exclusively with Rap-Up, the super-producer revealed that the festive project will feature a blend of classic remakes and original material.

“It’s gonna be a little bit of both, but pretty much, it’s gonna be a completion of that project,” he said. “We just put it out for the culture, for the fans and stuff. Now, we’re really finishing it up and we’re gonna put it out right. It’s gonna have new music. It’s gonna be mixed and mastered and everything.”

The as-yet-untitled album is still being finished, according to Bongo. “We’re literally still putting it together,” he added. “It’s gonna be one of those [where] everything is gonna come together super fast.”

The original Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama arrived three days before Christmas last year featuring nine tracks, with contributions from Bongo, Noname, Zaytoven, and Hannibal Burress.