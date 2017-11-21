CLOSE
Cam’ron & JuJu Break Up After 10 Years, Because…

Cam’ron and his longtime girlfriend, JuJu, have reportedly broken up.

In a now deleted post, an alleged Killa Cam side came for JuJu on Instagram, but the reality star (Love & Hip Hop: New York) was ready to go. Of course, the Shade Room caught the screen caps.

Now why was JuJu itching to deliver a fade. It turns out the woman she’s beefing with isn’t a jumpoff, but Cam’s NEW girlfriend. Allegedly. We think.

Oh.

We wasn’t there, so we’re not going to go there.

As for the new girlfriend (we’re waiting on solid confirm from the Harlem rapper), her name is Roxxi Bratton, she’s from The Bronx, and see what else she had to say on the flip…

Photo: Instagram

cam'ron , celebrity break ups , Juju

