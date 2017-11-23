The Homeboy Drake Ghosted Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is a model, and the Weeknd’s ex, whose DM’s are probably littered with thirst. Nevertheless, Drake ghosted her and now they reportedly don’t talk at all.

Reports US Weekly:

It’s over before it even started! Drake and Bella Hadid are “no longer talking” after sparking romance rumors when the rapper attended Hadid’s 21st birthday in New York City in October, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her,” the source tells Us of the rapper, who is currently touring out of the country.

Nothing too serious happened between the “One Dance” singer, 31, and the model. One source close to Drake insists the two are just friends, while other insiders have told Us they were casually dating.