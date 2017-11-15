Drake Checks Creep Groping Women, Threatens To Hand Out The Fade

Drake is currently taking on the New Zealand and Australia leg of his Boy Meets World Tour and has been rocking a few intimate nightclub dates. During one such show in Sydney, Drizzy threatened to put the mitts on an overzealous male fan groping women in the audience and was about to hop off stage to do so.

As caught by a fan’s Instagram video post, the Canadian superstar was rocking the Marquee nightclub with his right-hand man Chubs flanking his left and keeping watch. Drake stopped the set and addresses the fan touching women in the audience and points the man out which causes pandemonium in the club.

Chubs made sure Drake wasn’t gripped up easily by fans reaching out near the stage edge and over the security window, and then the show resumes as planned.

Salute to the 6 God for defending his fans from unwanted contact during his set.

Photo: WENN