Fabolous & Jadakiss Drop Friday On Elm Street [Listen]

After what feels like a decade of teasing a collaboration album, Fabolous and Jadakiss have finally released their highly anticipated duet project Freddy Vs. Jason Friday On Elm Street.

Bolstering appearances from the likes of Future, Swizz Beatz, Jeezy, and French Montana amongst others, Friday On Elm Street 12-cut deep project is filled with enough lyricism, flows and real life content to satisfy the hardest Hip-Hop rock on the block.

Check out the new project below and let us know if you’d attend the rumored Friday On Elm Street tour should it touch down in your town.

—

Photo: Instagram