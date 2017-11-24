Beyoncé Launches Holiday Capsule Collection [Photos]

Beyoncé looks to extend her winning streak and close out 2017 strong. She is launching a collection of holiday themed wears.

Right on the heels of being named Forbes Magazine highest paid female in music, Queen B delivers new merchandise right in time for the Christmas season.

This drop includes hooded sweatshirts, onesies, crewnecks and t-shirts. All the selections are tagged with slogans relative to her songs including “I Sleigh All Day,” “Slay Bells,” “Holidayoncé,” “Have a Thicc Holiday” and “Sis the Season”.

Thankfully Bey kept things affordable with pricing ranging from $35 to $55. Additionally she has accessories and ornaments available as well.

You can peep more photos on the flip. The collection is available for purchase here.

Via The New York Post

Photo: Beyonce.com

