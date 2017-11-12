Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Twins Rumi and Sir Spotted, Twitter Reacts [Photos]

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have done an admirable job of keeping photos of their new twins, Sir and Sumi, under wraps. However, the Internets can’t be stopped and pics of the adorable babes have made it out into the word.
Either Bey is about to start suing mugs like crazy, or those well-presented baby pics are about to get fast-tracked onto Beyonce.com.
The Twitter reactions are more lit than the photos.
We’ll just post the IG’s of others—they were snapped while the family was on vacay in Miami—because we want no problems.
More reactions and baby cuteness on the flip.
Photo: WENN.com
