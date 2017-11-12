Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Twins Rumi and Sir Spotted, Twitter Reacts [Photos]

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have done an admirable job of keeping photos of their new twins, Sir and Sumi, under wraps. However, the Internets can’t be stopped and pics of the adorable babes have made it out into the word.

Either Bey is about to start suing mugs like crazy, or those well-presented baby pics are about to get fast-tracked onto Beyonce.com.

The Twitter reactions are more lit than the photos.

Me after seeing Sir and Rumi exist pic.twitter.com/QQLRWFv7N8 — queen (@the_madds) November 11, 2017

We’ll just post the IG’s of others—they were snapped while the family was on vacay in Miami—because we want no problems.

The Carter-Knowles twins make the unofficial debut in celebville. Paparazzi took snaps of Rumi and Sir Carter in Miami on vacay with their parents Beyonce & Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/xBRsnPmzEB — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 12, 2017

More reactions and baby cuteness on the flip.

.@Beyonce's team is wiping the internet clean of the blessing that were pictures of the her twins, Sir & Rumi Carter: https://t.co/eRGv2Lj5Mz pic.twitter.com/OhXukHdgxr — The Root (@TheRoot) November 12, 2017

