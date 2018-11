Ron Isley and Lauryn Hill have teamed up for a new track. Titled “Close To You” and a remake of the original from singer Burt Bacharach, the track is reportedly featured on Isley’s upcoming Mr. I album.

As previously reported, Ron was recently released from prison after serving three years for tax evasion.

In addition to Hill, he’s said to be working with T.I. and Rick Ross on his new album.

Check out the new track below.