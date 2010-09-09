Fabolous And Soulja Boy End Beef



Fabolous and Soulja Boy have come to a truce after days of a war of words on Twitter.

As previously reported, Fabolous commented on the SODMG head’s reported cocaine use, prompting to Soulja to lash out and threaten him with violence.

Things even went a step further Tuesday with rapper 50 Cent jumping into the drama and sending out death threats on Twitter to anyone who against his young comrade Soulja Boy.

Luckily those threats will go unfounded now that Soulja Boy and Fab have officially hashed out their differences.

The two emcees appeared Wednesday on Power 105.1 FM with DJ Clue to end their feud and according to Soulja Boy, the entire thing was a misunderstanding with him mistaking a joke for a diss.

“I thought that he was taking shots at me, when it was just jokes. It was a misunderstanding, a mis-communication…I’m about making money.”



Fab also shared the same sentiments and says people expected a Manny Pacquiao boxing match but instead the pair decided to settle their differences like “bosses.”

“We’re not trying to make a LeBron special…we smoothed it out and back to the money…I know people thought it was going to be a [Manny] Pacquiao fight, but we sat down like bosses.”



Hopefully this truce sticks….but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t…