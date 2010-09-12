CLOSE
Lil Wayne’s Rikers Island I.D., Inmate Records Leak [Photo]

Lil Wayne’s identification photo and inmate records have landed online.

As previously reported, Wayne was sentenced to Rikers Island Prison on March 8, 2010 after being charged with felony weapons possession and is expected to be released in November.

Wayne’s inmate records list him as:

“Dwayne Carter;

Age: 27

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 ft. 5 inches

Weight: 130 lbs

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Nativity: Louisiana.

Facility: Eric M. Taylor Center

Arrest Date: 2010-03-08

Charges: 110-265.03 FD (Attempted CRIM POSS WEAPON-2ND DEGREE D Felony)

Projected Release Date: 2010-11-04”


Wayne’s fansite, LilWayneHQ.com, got their hands on the Young Money head’s I.D. picture, which shows a close-up of Wayne and lists him as a Catholic.

Check it out below.

Lil Wayne Release Date , rikers island , young money

