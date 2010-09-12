Lil Wayne’s Rikers Island I.D., Inmate Records Leak [Photo]



Lil Wayne’s identification photo and inmate records have landed online.

As previously reported, Wayne was sentenced to Rikers Island Prison on March 8, 2010 after being charged with felony weapons possession and is expected to be released in November.

Wayne’s inmate records list him as:

“Dwayne Carter; Age: 27 Sex: Male Race: Black Height: 5 ft. 5 inches Weight: 130 lbs Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Nativity: Louisiana. Facility: Eric M. Taylor Center Arrest Date: 2010-03-08 Charges: 110-265.03 FD (Attempted CRIM POSS WEAPON-2ND DEGREE D Felony) Projected Release Date: 2010-11-04”



Wayne’s fansite, LilWayneHQ.com, got their hands on the Young Money head’s I.D. picture, which shows a close-up of Wayne and lists him as a Catholic.

Check it out below.