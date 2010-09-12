Lil Wayne’s Rikers Island I.D., Inmate Records Leak [Photo]

Lil Wayne’s identification photo and inmate records have landed online.
As previously reported, Wayne was sentenced to Rikers Island Prison on March 8, 2010 after being charged with felony weapons possession and is expected to be released in November.
Wayne’s inmate records list him as:
“Dwayne Carter;
Age: 27
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 ft. 5 inches
Weight: 130 lbs
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Nativity: Louisiana.
Facility: Eric M. Taylor Center
Arrest Date: 2010-03-08
Charges: 110-265.03 FD (Attempted CRIM POSS WEAPON-2ND DEGREE D Felony)
Projected Release Date: 2010-11-04”
Wayne’s fansite, LilWayneHQ.com, got their hands on the Young Money head’s I.D. picture, which shows a close-up of Wayne and lists him as a Catholic.
Check it out below.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE