2010 VMAs, The Winner’s Circle

Well, the moon men have all been distributed and the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards ended without anyone getting their feelings hurt, at least publicly.

With the big story of the night being how the Taylor Swift, Kanye West debacle from last year would play out this year, Swift and West kept the drama on stage with two theatrical performances.

Swift performed a song possibly aimed at the Yeezy, while West brought out Pusha T to perform his new song “Runaway” for the finale.

Eminem and Rhianna juiced up the opening act, Drake, Swizz and Mary performed a formal version of “Fancy,” while will.I.am caused quite a stir while performing with Nick Minaj in ‘black face.’

Apparently the voters went coo-coo for Gaga. Lady Gaga and her angus attire won big, taking home eight moon men, while Eminem copped two and, as expected, pop heartthrob Justin Bieber won ‘Best New Artist.’

See the full list of winners below.

BEST COLLABORATION- Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé, “Telephone”

BEST FEMALE VIDEO- Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

BEST MALE VIDEO- Eminem, “Not Afraid”

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO- Eminem, “Not Afraid”

BEST NEW ARTIST- Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris, “Baby”

BEST POP VIDEO-Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

BEST ROCK VIDEO- 30 Seconds to Mars, “Kings and Queens”

BEST DANCE MUSIC VIDEO- Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR- Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

BEST ART DIRECTION- Florence + The Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY- Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY- Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, “Empire State of Mind”

BEST DIRECTION- Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

BEST EDITING- Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS- Muse, “Uprising”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO-The Black Keys, “Tighten Up”

In case you missed it, check out some of the highlight performance pictures from last night courtesy of MTV.

Kanye Performing “Runaway”

