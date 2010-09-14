Tupac Amaru Shakur: What If The G.O.A.T. Had Lived??? [Video]

Tupac Amaru Shakur: How different would the world be if he was physically here today?

“I’m not saying I’m gonna change the world… but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world,” Tupac once predicted.

Every so often an icon much larger than life itself emerges from the common everyday people to make such a profound impact on his/her generation that they eventually change the world forever.

2Pac – “Until The End Of Time”

While Hip-Hop has introduced quite a few individuals who may have done so, none have come close to achieving what Tupac Amaru Shakur attained during his 25-plus years in the physical form on this planet.

It’s been 14 years since Tupac Amaru Shakur made his transition on to the realm of the ancestors on September 13th 1996, and although he continues to live on through his art and the messages he delivered through it, many wonder how different the world would be today if he had physically lived just a bit longer.

“We talk a lot about Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., but it’s time to be like them, as strong as them. They were mortal men like us and every one of us can be like them. I don’t want to be a role model. I just want to be someone who says, ‘This is who I am! This is what I do!’ I say what’s on my mind,” Tupac determined.

2Pac – “Changes”

Born on June 16th 1971 in NYC, approximately one month after his mother Afeni Shakur was released from prison subsequent to her acquittal on all charges stemming from the Panther 21 case, she initially named him Lesane Parish Crooks.

Soon thereafter though, she changed his attribute to Tupac Amaru Shakur, after the mighty Inca warrior who led his indigenous people to vanquish the imperialistic conquistadors from Spain who were occupying Peru during the later half of the 18th century.

The revolutionary Black Panther principles were instilled in him by his mother and step-father Mutulu Shakur, when Pac was a youth growing up in NYC. At the same time, Pac experienced the destructive destabilizing efforts of COINTELPRO, which, thru mass propaganda and coercion pitched Panthers in California against their comrades on the East Coast and vis-a-verse.

It was a plot which would again be utilized by the United Snakes of Amerikkka’s government decades later during the Hip-Hop generation.

2Pac – “If My Homie Calls”





“They got money for wars but they can’t feed the poor” – Keep Ya head Up

Much of Pac’s music contained positive messages, although the mainstream media focuses primarily on his Thug Life persona and participation in the alleged East Coast/West Coast friction rather than on his message of uniting his people via the proposed ‘One Nation’ project, which he was currently working on at the time of his murder.

While Pac was goin’ at Hip-Hop’s elite artist from NYC – Biggie Smalls, Nas, Mobb Depp, etc. – he was also working in conjunction with well-respected and immensely talented, yet not as high profiled artist from the Boot Camp Click – Black Moon, Smif-N-Wessun.

2Pac – “I Wonder If heaven Got A Ghetto”





Although the “One Nation” album was eventually released last year with many artistic variations and on poorly put together posthumous albums with many of his soldier in arms replaced by the popular rapper of the moment, many true Tupac aficionados were highly disappointed and said it lacked Tupac’s original vision.

Also of note was that it has been rumored that Tupac was planning on portraying the original “Wrong Nig*ah Ta Fawk Wit!” the slave-rebellion leader, Caucasoid killer Nat Turner in an upcoming movie, scripted with assistance from conscious comedian Paul Mooney.

2 Pac – “Brenda’s Got A Baby”

Now only imagine if those plans had come to fruition in a timely fashion? How different would the world be today? Not only from an artistic aspect… but also from a social one as well.

How many youths would be positively influenced to seek their original culture and be proud kings and queens as opposed to being the future hoodlums and ho’s of Amerikkka, as is so predominantly being pushed by today’s media?

“When my heart can beat no more I hope to die for a principal or a belief that I have lived for!” TUPAC AMARU SHAKUR

2 Pac- “Do For Love”

R.I.P. Tupac Amaru Shakur (June 16, 1971 – September 13, 1996)