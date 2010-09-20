Lloyd Banks Talks Music Industry, New Album “Hunger For More 2”



In Midtown Manhattan HipHopwired caught up with Lloyd Banks, where explained his break from the music industry, lessons learned and The Hunger For More 2.

The Queens native cites personal losses as to why he took a break but asserts that he is positioned for a comeback.

If his Gold Certified single, “Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley,” is any indicator of what to expect from his forthcoming album — a subpar return to music isn’t a concern.

Banks also weighs on fellow Queens emcee Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and the decline of Hip-Hop in New York.