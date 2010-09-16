Kanye Talks Taylor Swift VMA Incident, Says “It’s Your Show Taylor”

Kanye West is the latest in Hip-Hop to cover the next issue of XXL magazine.

The G.O.O.D. music label head will be featured in the September 28th issue of the publication and in it pens his own cover story.

In addition to writing about himself, Ye will also serve as the creative director of his own 40-page section in the special collector’s edition.

In the cover story Ye once again talks about the infamous 2009 MTV VMA incident and insists that his rant during Taylor Swift’ acceptance speech was not personal or racially motivated.

“I stress that the incident wasn’t about Taylor personally,” he explains in the story. “And it definitely wasn’t about race. Where I messed up is, at the end of the day, it’s your show, Taylor. It’s your show, MTV.”

He adds,

“The relationship with the public and with your fans is like the relationship with your girlfriend,” he adds. “How could I not, at a certain point, be like, ‘I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have been at the awards show. I’m sorry.’ Not that I don’t deserve to get beat up or change who I am inside, to make sure that that doesn’t happen again.”

Kanye also answered the question about where he’d been during his months long hiatus after the VMAs. According to West he dedicated himself to the studio to find out who he was “because he felt very alone.”

“I knew I wasn’t in a great spot publicly after the incident, but I would just block it out and work as hard as possible and let my work be my saving grace,” he shared. “In a way, I had thrown a Molotov cocktail at my own career, and it gave me an opportunity, for the first time, to go away and find out who I was. Because I felt very alone.”

Check out Yeezy’s XXL cover below.