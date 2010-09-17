CLOSE
HomeNews

Foxy Brown’s Brother Has Day In Court Over Theft Charges

Leave a comment

Foxy Brown’s Brother Pleads Not Guilty

Gavin Marchand, brother of femcee Foxy Brown appeared in court Tuesday to plead not guilty to identity theft charges, but was arrested afterward on more grand larceny charges.

According to the New York Daily News, Marchand pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an August incident where he and two associates attempted to buy nearly $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Hermes store on Madison Ave, with a forged credit card.

Upon exiting the store they were approached by officers and led police on a high speed chase through Manhattan, before being apprehended.

Marchand, 35, entered a not guilty plea in court yesterday instead of accepting a plea deal and prison sentence of 3 1/2 – 7 years, offered by the prosecutors. Manchard was then rearrested on more grand larceny charges.

Now Marchand, who previously moonlighted as Foxy’s manager, faces up to 15 years in prison on the original identity theft charges.

Foxy Brown Beats Felony Charges, Will Not Serve Jail Time

gavin marchand

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Big Bang Event Hosted By Ray J + Princess Love
Princess Love Wants Another Baby, Says Ray J’s Meat Limping Out The Gate
12.05.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close