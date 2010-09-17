Foxy Brown’s Brother Has Day In Court Over Theft Charges

Foxy Brown’s Brother Pleads Not Guilty

Gavin Marchand, brother of femcee Foxy Brown appeared in court Tuesday to plead not guilty to identity theft charges, but was arrested afterward on more grand larceny charges.

According to the New York Daily News, Marchand pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an August incident where he and two associates attempted to buy nearly $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Hermes store on Madison Ave, with a forged credit card.

Upon exiting the store they were approached by officers and led police on a high speed chase through Manhattan, before being apprehended.

Marchand, 35, entered a not guilty plea in court yesterday instead of accepting a plea deal and prison sentence of 3 1/2 – 7 years, offered by the prosecutors. Manchard was then rearrested on more grand larceny charges.

Now Marchand, who previously moonlighted as Foxy’s manager, faces up to 15 years in prison on the original identity theft charges.