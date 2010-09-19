Jay-Z And Beyonce Added To Guinness Book Of World Records



Jay-Z and Beyonce are making history now that they’ve been added to the Guinness Book Of World Records.

The Carters have been added to the 2010 edition of the famed book for being the “highest earning power couple” after earning $122 million collectively till June 2009.

They’ll be joined in the Guinness Book by Lady Gaga who’s been named the “Most Searched-For Female.”

As previously reported, Jigga topped the list of “Hip-Hop’s Top Earners” after making over $65 million this year from his Blueprint III tour, his work as a producer of the Broadway play Fela!, ties to the New Jersey Nets, Rocawear clothing line and 40/40 night clubs.