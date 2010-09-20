DMX Debuts New Song Feat. Swizz Beatz [Video]

Looks as if DMX is getting back into the swing of things and at a club performance in California, he previewed a collaboration with veteran super producer and Ruff Ryder Swizz Beatz.

“Get Ya Money Up”, is the latest project that X has performed and from the sounds of the single, it’s definitely tapping into the old Ruff Ryder sound.

Check it out and let us know, do you think it’s a hit or a miss?

