Def Jam Denies Firing L.A. Reid



Def Jam is denying reports that they’ve fired music executive L.A. Reid.

As previously reported, news broke yesterday of his reported firing alongside Terius “The Dream” Nash.

The label has released a statement to XXL denying Reid’s firing saying,

“[The rumors] are completely untrue and without merit.”



No word on the status of The Dream.

Reid was appointed to his position in 2004 and most recently shined Shyne to the label.