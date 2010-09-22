50 Cent Not Cutting Hair Until Album Is Finished



Bunkering down in the studio making music for his upcoming LP, 50 Cent has vowed via Twitter not to cut his hair until the as-yet untitled album is complete.

Fif took to the social networking site yesterday and posted the following picture with a caption saying,

“Curtis not cutting hair until my album is done I’m going hard this time Fawk it. My music is crazy right now.”



Fifty has taken to Twitter with reckless abandon in recent weeks after taking over his account.

He recently discussed via tweets the post success of the album that made him one of the biggest rap acts this century, Get Rich or Die Trying,

“My first album get rich or die trying was the greatest show on earth because people new (sic) I could die right in front of them. Its funny to me, because they were acting like they couldn’t die. The biggest difference I can think of since that record is successes. To hate me is to hate success. Good luck when or if you make it just know people are gonna hate you for it. This is true I try to understand what it does for them”



It has been reported that 50 Cent may link up with Kanye West to co-headline a huge European tour in the near future.