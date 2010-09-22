Jay-Z’s “Decoded” Book Cover [Photo]



The official cover for Jay-Z’s upcoming book “Decoded” has hit the net.

As previously reported, “Decoded” will be a book about the rapper’s lyrics and the stories that have inspired them over the years.

Jigga also plans to appear at the New York public library on Nov. 15 to give fans a preview of his new literature penned by author Dream Hampton.

The cover for the book features an image made byAndy Warhol.

The image is also Hov’s profile pic on Twitter.