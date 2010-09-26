Kanye West Announces Big Names For Upcoming EP With Jay-Z

Kanye recently took to twitter, to discuss the many rap veterans that he is working with for his upcoming EP with Jay-Z.

“Music is so fun right now… Hip hop is alive… The hip hop I always loved… an extension of what me and Jay did on BP3.”

“That Mobb Deep.. That Nas… That Wu… That Biggie… 94′ 95′ Shyte!”

“We got new Pete Rock Joints on the Watch the Thrown album… Q Tip joints… We bout to spit on this Madlib beat”

“We don’t play by radio rules… We come together as a family and give the fans what they need… Good Fridays”

The EP entitled “Watch The Throne,” will be a collaboration piece with Hip-Hop’s richest man Jay-Z, and will be only a tease of what Kanye has to offer on his upcoming album, “Dark Twisted Fanstay.”

Check the latest from Ye and Jay below and let us know are you more excited for the EP or Ye’s album.