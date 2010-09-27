Nick Cannon Challenges Eminem To A Boxing Match

Nick Cannon has challenged his long time nemesis Eminem to a boxing match.

The husband of Mariah Carey made the announcement official on Facebook creating a “Nick Cannon VS Eminem” group with a message that says,

“Like” this page if you wanna see Nick Cannon and Eminem in the boxing ring face to face to man up to their back and forth drama! Let’s get this rolling!!!”

Nick first announced his plans to square off with Em on his Twitter page telling his followers that although he had his doubts that he’d win, he was still ready to rumble.

“I’m on some Harlem Nights type sh!t I’m putting my money on @Eminem to win!! LOL…One things for damn sure @Eminem has way more fans than I do! They go hard! I don’t want it with #Teamshady LOL.”

As previously reported, Em released a diss track titled “Warning” where he threatened to expose Mariah Carey through naked pictures and spoke of a time when he had a “performance issue” with the famed singer.

Nick recently referenced that on his version of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How To Dougie”, “Imma Slick Rick”, saying,

“I don’t know if I should hit him cause he’s feminine Slick/Excuse me Eminem why you lying on yo package?/ Erectile dysfunction/You wanna get em up then/ Just between me and you dude let’s chuck them/I see ya mouth moving but you soft Teddy Ruxpin.”

Listen to the diss for yourself below.