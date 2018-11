Dipset member Juelz Santana decided to show off his new baby boy with video vixen Kimbella.

As previouslyreported Julez and his girlfriend welcomed the baby earlier this month and each have one child of their own from previous relationships.

The beautiful baby boy was born September 6th weighing in at 5lbs. 6 oz.

Check out their new bundle of joy below.

