Mos Def Signs To Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music

It seems that Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. label roster is continuing to grow.

In addition to the recent signing of Pusha T and The Clipse, Ye has also added rapper/actor Mos Def to the super roster of talent that is now home to artists Common, John Legend, and Kid Cudi.

The news, which will be featured in the upcoming edition of XXL, revealed his signing in a story about West’s G.O.O.D Music label imprint.

An excerpt reads,

“Just as Kanye returned to his roots to scoop up Common, he recently recruited buddy Brooklyn rapper/singer/actor Mos Def into the GOOD Music fold. Long regarded as a formidable talent by underground devotees and mainstream fans alike, Mos appeared on ‘Two Words’ (from Kanye’s 2005 The College Dropout) and ‘Drunk and Hot Girls’ (from KW’s 2007 Graduation). Since his 1999 solo debut, Black on Both Sides, Mos has increasingly been pushed — whether by generational choices or self-exile — to the fringes of indie, alternative hip hop. Maybe it will take Kanye to rein him in.”

The two emcees, who’s most recent collaboration “Good Fridays” and “Lord, Lord, Lord” has the internet blazing, shows that the chemistry the two emcees have is undeniable.

As of press time Mos Def has not released any information regarding an upcoming album or release date for his new venture, I just hope that we won’t have to wait 5 years.