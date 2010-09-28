Kanye West’s Album Pushed Back



Kanye West’s album is the latest to fall victim to a pushback.

As previously reported, Ye was originally supposed to drop his new project Good A** Job on September 14, a date he declared “G.O.O. D. Music Day” to coordinate the release of Kid Cudi, Big Sean and Consequence’ s albums.

With that deadline passing, the album was set to drop November 16 but will now hit stores on November 22.

Along with a new release date comes a new name; My Dark Twisted Fantasy, the tentative title.

Reported features include Nicki Minaj and T.I.