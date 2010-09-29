Bishop Eddie Long Accuser Jamal Parris Speaks Out; Remembers Pastor’s Voice, Smell Of His Cologne [Video]

Jamal Parris Speaks Out Against Bishop Eddie Long.

Jamal Parris, one of the four men that have accused Bishop Eddie Long of sexual coercion, has spoken out for the first time.

Parris, 24, was contacted by FOX 5 I-Team reporter Dale Russell who traveled to Colorado in hopes of speaking with the oldest of Bishop Long’s accusers.

Russell caught Parris leaving a local grocery late Sunday night and reports that while Parris was at first reluctant to speak, he eventually told a story of “love, anger, and desire to protect other young men.”

Parris told that Long became a “father-like figure” to him who lavished money, cars, jewelry and trips on his private jet, that eventually b turned him into a “slave“ to a man he loved.

“You finally have a father that you’ve always wanted for and always dreamed of,” Parris said. “He would just walk away from you if you don’t give him what he wants. So you end up turning into something you never thought you would be, which is now a slave to a man that you love.” “So, while the media and the rest of the people around the city, around the country look at us like how could grown men let another man touch him, what you have to understand is this man has manipulated us since childhood,” Parris explained. “This was our father and we loved him.”



He also denies allegations that he and the other three men are trying to blackmail the Bishop for money and calls the claims “ludicrous.”

“We would have to be the craziest kids in the world to want to come out and admit to another man touching on us publicly,” said Parris. “To really believe this is about money would be absolutely ludicrous.”





He also added one final shocking claim during the interview, detailing nights when he would cry and try to wash off the Bishop’s scent after being abused.

“I cannot get the sound of his voice out of my head…I cannot forget the smell of his cologne. And I cannot forget the way that he made me cry many nights when I drove in his car on the way home, not able to take enough showers to wipe the smell of him off of my body.”



Check out the full interview courtesy of FOX 5 below.