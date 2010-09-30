Kanye Upset Over Album Leaks, Cancels Upcoming “G.O.O.D. Friday”

Kanye West is retaliating against unauthorized leaks of his songs by canceling this week’s “G.O.O.D. Friday.”

As previously reported, a new Ye track hit the net titled “Lost In The World” days before “G.O.O.D. Friday” which promises a new song by Kanye every Friday till Christmas.

Obviously upset about the unauthorized leak, Kanye took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of this week’s release saying,

“Due to blogs leaking unfinished songs from my actual album I’ve decided to pass of(sic) Good Fridays this week…It’s messed up that one hacker can mess everything up for everyone…I love to take a year to finish my songs and deliver them to you guys in there(sic) most completed form… It would have seemed like since I give free music every week even the lowest form of human being would respect that enough not to leak unfinished songs from my real album.”

Ye also added that he’s been hard at work on his “Runaway” short film and preparing for his October 2 performance on Saturday Night Live.

Additionally Ye says he’s still putting the finishing touches on his album with help from engineers and the two “geniuses” Soulja Boy and Kid Cudi.