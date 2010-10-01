Kanye West Bringing Back “G.O.O.D. Fridays” Despite Leaks



Kanye West has decided to bring back his promise of new music on a weekly basis despite unauthorized leaks.

As previously reported, Yeezy cancelled this week’s G.O.O.D. Friday after his single “Lost In The World” hit the net without his permission.

Now Ye’s had a change of heart and is reportedly scrambling to deliver a new track by midnight tonight.

Speaking to his millions of followers on Twitter Kanye wrote,

“I’m still trying to deliver a new Good Friday song 2nt…let’s pray! For the real hip-hop fans even though I had to shift my all my energy to mixing my album do(sic) to leaks…”





Kanye was rumored to be working on a new track with Nas and Lloyd Banks.