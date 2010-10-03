Kanye West Performs On Saturday Night Live [Video]

Last night on Saturday Night Live, Kanye returned to the stage to redeem himself of his memorable disastrous performance before.

This time, Kanye performed his two hit singles “Power” and “Runaway” off his upcoming album“Dark Twisted Fairytale.”

Bringing out fellow G.O.O.D. music members Pusha T, and a whole new verse for his song “Power,” (replacing the one with the shot at SNL) Kanye West wowed the crowd and audience as he showed himself in top form

Peep the performances below and let us know what you think.

Power

Runaway With Pusha T