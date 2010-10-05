Oprah Reportedly Upset Over Cancelled Kanye Performance



Oprah Winfrey is reportedly upset at Kanye West for cancelling a scheduled performance on her show.

As previously reported, Ye took to Saturday Night Live this weekend for a performance of “Runaway” and “Power.”

Now however, rumors are circulating that the Louis Vuitton Don was also scheduled for a taping of the Oprah Winfrey Show but cancelled via email at the last minute.

In Touch reports that producers of the talk show arranged a rooftop location for Kanye’s performance, while Oprah Winfrey herself “was going to ask Kanye everything” in the interview segment.

An insider tells the publication however that “Oprah is not happy” over the cancellation because “all the arrangements had been made.”

Oprah and Kanye have yet to respond.