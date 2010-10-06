Drake Talks Security Issues

Apparently Drake gets lonely, and the actor turned rap star needs security too.

In an interview with Katie Couric last night, Drizzy explained how his superstardom has changed his lifestyle as far as where and when he goes places.

According to Young Money’s star player, going out alone isn’t an option anymore,

“The weirdest part is always having to have security. Sometimes I just want to hop in a cab, or walk up the street and get an iced tea or something by myself. Then it comes a time where you do it and sometimes you realize why you shouldn’t [try to go alone] whether, it be [being] bombarded with pictures, or where its more negative. I’ve had situations have to be me where things have happened. People have tried to get at me in ways where its a little scary. And you realize you do need that security around you.”

As recently reported, a Florida man is pressing charges against Drake and one of the members of the rapper’s security detail after the bodyguard allegedly punched him in the face at a Jacksonville club.

Drizzy also revealed in the interview that following the success of his platinum debut Thank Me Later, he is prepping an R&B mixtape titled, Its Never Enough.

Related News: