New Bishop Eddie Long Billboard Stirs Even More Controversy [Video]

A billboard near highway I-75/85 in Atlanta has sparked more controversy in the already controversial Eddie Long Scandal.

The billboard reads, “Love Like Him, Live Like Him, Lead Like Him,” and features a picture of the Bishop Eddie Long himself.

Although the motto is of course referring to Jesus, the tight shirt wearing Bishop’s picture next to it has caused confusion of who the motto is actually referring to.

Members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church take the billboard (and their “Bishop”) very seriously but others feel that in light of Bishop Eddie Long’s Sex Scandal, the billboard and it’s questionable message is a not appropriate at the time.

Check the video of people’s reaction to the billboard and let us know what you think of it.