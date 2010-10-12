Jay Z Encourages Fans To Vote In New Ad Campaign [Video]

Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z has been tapped to lead a campaign helping to encourage voters to “use their voice.”

In a new ad campaign, Jay-Z is encouraging the younger generation to “Fight for what’s right and what you believe.”

The 30 second video taken after President Obama’s historic 2009 victory, shows Jay giving the crowd a motivational speech about how their vote truly made a difference in America.

“I wanna say something really important but really quick, I’m not gonna preach to you, but we did something really special this year,” Jay-Z said. “Just show that our generation changed the world, it never happened before. We absolutely changed the world. We changed the world. So it just goes to show, anything is possible. Fight for what’s right, fight for what you believe in and stay forever young.”

This isn’t the first time Jay-Z has used his voice in politics, during the 2008 presidential race, Jay-Z joined the then nominee Barack Obama on the campaign trail to encourage young people to vote.

It’s only natural that the two would collide.

As previously reported, Jay-Z and Beyonce were recently personal guests of the President at the White House after the President revealed in countless interviews that he is a big fan of Jay-Z’s music.

Hmm.. something is telling me that we may see “Jay-Z for President” signs soon.

