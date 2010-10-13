Las Vegas Pastor Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Teen Boys



A Pastor in Las Vegas, Nevada has been arrested and is facing 11 sexual abuse charges for the reported molestation of two teen boys.

57-year-old Billy Eckstine McCurdy was indicted on six counts of sexual assault and five counts of open or gross lewdness after his victims told prosecutors that he coerced them into sexual relationships at his home.

The two unidentified children say the Pastor coerced them into having inappropriate relations using bible verses and believe other victims have yet to come forward.

McCurdy reportedly spent a number of years alone with children during youth trips to Arizona and California and had several sleepovers with young men at his home.

Prosecutors say the Pastor of Revival Temple Church of God in Christ also allowed teens to live with him for long periods of time.

In 2005, similar allegations were brought up against him when a young boy said the Pastor tried to fondle him during a sleepover.

McCurdy was not prosecuted due to “conflicting evidence.”

The Pastor is currently free on $3,000 bond.

Pastor McCurdy