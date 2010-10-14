Nude Pictures Of Kanye West Reportedly To Leak Online

Looks like another rapper has fallen victim to a nude pic scandal and this time it’s not a leak by Kat Stacks.

According to published reports several women are selling nude pics of Kanye West, that the super producer turned rapper sent to them via Myspace prior to becoming famous.

Radaronline.com reports that one pic shows Kanye from the chest up in sunglasses and a gold chain. A second pic shows him exposing his genitals from his boxer briefs.

The source told Radar that the “pics have been floating around since he hit so many girls up on MySpace, he probably sent them to many, many women.”

Kanye, who recently stated that he contemplated getting naked to “break every rule of hip-hop”, stated that if he gets his body in shape would definitely consider it.

“It’s like Björk, if she wanted to pose naked, you’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s Björk. But if I wanted to pose naked, people would draw all type of things into it. I definitely feel like, in the next however many years, if I work out for two months, that I’ll pose naked.”

Hmmm…how many ladies out there are really wondering what it looks like?