Member Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against New Birth Missionary Baptist Church



It looks as if Bishop Eddie Long and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church can’t catch a break now that another member has filed a lawsuit against the church, claiming sexual harassment.

According to published reports, Tama Colson-yes, she’s a woman– claims that during her employment at the church she was repeatedly harassed by her male supervisor despite the fact that she was married.

According to the lawsuit filed at the U.S. District Court in Atlanta, the male supervisor sexually harassed her by showing nude pictures on a cellphone, demoted and later discharged her from the Lithonia church after she complained.

Colson, who is seeking damages for sexual harassment, sexual discrimination and retaliation, states that she was “horrified” in October of 2009 while working as a duplication manager in the church’s television department after the male supervisor approached her and showed her a picture of a sex organ on his cellphone.

The lawsuit claims the church was aware of previous incidents between the supervisor and female employees and congregants but never took corrective action.

In May 2010, the suit alleges, Colson requested to be transferred after learning that her department was going to be placed under the control of the television department, where the male supervisor worked.

The lawsuit states that Colson asked repeatedly to be transferred out of that department or warned that she would resign.

A church elder convinced her to stay, but in June she found out that the man would be her boss.

She said he began a “campaign of torment” against her, including coming into her office and staring.

After numerous complaints, Colson alleges that she was demoted to secretary, before eventually, being discharged from the job.

As of press time, neither camp has released a statement regarding the incident.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.