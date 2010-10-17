Big Boi Ft. T.I., Rick Ross, & Bun B – “Tangerine (Remix)”

The ATL player Big Boi continues to still drop bombs, as he releases a new remix of the track off his latest album entitled “Tangerine.”

With help from fellow southern vets, T.I., Bun B, and Rick Ross, Big Boi’s solo album “Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty,” is still drawing success and showing why Big Boi should not only be recognized as half of Outkast, but as one of the South’s most talented rappers.

Check the track below and let us know what you think.

