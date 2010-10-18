Def Jam Bans Kanye West Album Cover [Pict]

Def Jam has apparently put the brakes on a controversial CD cover for Kanye West’s upcoming album My Beauitiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The Chi-Town MC and super-producer Tweeted on Sunday,

“Yoooo they banned my album cover!!!!! Ima tweet it in a few…,”

“Banned in the USA!!! They don’t want me chilling on the couch with my phoenix! http://twitpic.com/2ykxjk”

“In the 70s album covers had actual nudity… It’s so funny that people forget that… Everything has been so commercialized now.”

“I know that cover just blew yall minds … I wish yall could see how hard I’m smiling right now!!!”

“In all honesty … I really don’t be thinking about Wal-Mart when I make my music or album covers #Kanyeshrug!”

“I wanna sell albums but not at the expense of my true creativity.”