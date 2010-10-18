Def Jam Bans Kanye West Album Cover [Pict]

Def Jam has apparently put the brakes on a controversial CD cover for Kanye West’s upcoming album My Beauitiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
The Chi-Town MC and super-producer Tweeted on Sunday,
“Yoooo they banned my album cover!!!!! Ima tweet it in a few…,”
“Banned in the USA!!! They don’t want me chilling on the couch with my phoenix! http://twitpic.com/2ykxjk”
“In the 70s album covers had actual nudity… It’s so funny that people forget that… Everything has been so commercialized now.”
“I know that cover just blew yall minds … I wish yall could see how hard I’m smiling right now!!!”
“In all honesty … I really don’t be thinking about Wal-Mart when I make my music or album covers #Kanyeshrug!”
“I wanna sell albums but not at the expense of my true creativity.”
Artistic expression people…let it be.
What do you all think? Should Def Jam had let Ye ride with his new album artwork. Let us know!!!
My Beauitiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is set to be released on November 22nd.