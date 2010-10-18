Gucci Mane Reportedly Back In Rehab



Gucci Mane’s rock star lifestyle may have to takes a backseat to his sobriety.

As previously reported, the rapper was released from jail in May after serving a six month sentence for parole violation, reportedly linked to drug use.

Now Ozone Magazine is reporting that the Atlanta rapper turned himself into a drug treatment program last week, October 14.

Sources close to the magazine say the rapper checked himself into the Riverside Psychiatric Center in Riverdale, GA after being persuaded by his entourage, lawyer and manager outside of the hospital for close to an hour.

Witnesses say Gucci gave in to his supporters’ request after being adamantly reminded by his lawyer that rehabilitation was the only alternative to facing more jail time.

Gucci is reportedly undergoing a 28-day rehab program.