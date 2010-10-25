CLOSE
Kanye West Shakes Off Illuminati Rumors

Illuminati rumors have been swirling around high profile rap stars for a while now.

Even prompting Jay-Z to address the issue on Rick Ross“Free Mason.”

Now Kanye West is speaking out about his supposed membership in the controversial elitist group.

Via Twitter, Yeezy recently jokingly confronted the rumors Tweeting,

“I’ve got a question about “the illuminati”…what is it???…and why do people think pop stars have membership???!!! LOL


He went on to question Lucifer’s sense of style and the devil worshiper’s phone of choice.

Follow the rest of his rant after the jump.

 

Close