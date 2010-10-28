CLOSE
Common To Appear At Democratic Rally In Illinois And Help Support President Obama

Rapper Common Will Join Obama For Chicago Rally

Common will be joining President Barack Obama this weekend to help rally and  encourage the Democratic troops and encourage people to vote.

The Chi-town MC will also be performing at the rally on Saturday fternoon at the Midway Plaisance park on Chicago’s South Side. The event is free, but campaign officials say those wishing to attend should RSVP.

Organizing for America said gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and airport-type security will be in force. No signs, banners or laptops will be allowed.

