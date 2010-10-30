Diddy Praises Drake For His Work On “Last Train To Paris” [Video]

Diddy Consulted Drake For Advice On Last Train to Paris

Diddy recently spoke to MTV about his collaboration with Drake and the making of “Loving You No More.”

“[Drake] gave me advice for records when I needed somebody else, a fresh ear and he went above and beyond,” Diddy said. “I appreciate him for that. This is a big record for us because of that and because of the way he treated me and we didn’t really know each other. He treated me with so much respect, so much love. And he’s one of my favorite MCs, period, so working with him was dope.”

Diddy and Dirty Money’s Last Train To Paris hits stores December 14th.

Peep The Interview Below: