Wiz Khalifa And Chris Brown Perform “Black And Yellow” [Video]



During the Houston stop of his Wake And Bake tour, Wiz Khalifa surprised fans when Chris Brown joined him onstage for a performance of “Black And Yellow.”

Khalifa was performing at the House of Blues in the Lone Star state when Brown took the stage, showing his off his dance moves and helping him get the crowd amped.

As previously reported, the Pittsburgh rapper was recently co-signed by Diddy who joined him onstage in L.A.

Check out Khalifa and Chris Brown below.