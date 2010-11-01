MC Hammer Releases Jay-Z Diss “Better Run Run” [Video]

MC Hammer has released his official diss track towards Jay-Z.

As previously reported, Hammer pledged to expose Jigga who he calls Hell Boy, for his ties to devil worshiping after Jay dissed him in a rap line saying,

“…And Hammer went broke so you know I’m more focused. I lost 30 mil so I spent another 30. Cause unlike Hammer 30 million can’t hurt me.”

Staying true to his word, Hammer’s video “Better Run Run” stars an overweight Jay-Z “look-alike” running through the woods being chased by the devil.

In it, Hammer disses the Roc Nation head saying,

“Mr. devil he said can you give me a sign, he said, throw the Roc up that’s one of mine…” And, “That boy try to steal my swag, his finger prints all over the bag…imposter get him outta here. Imposter, the king is right here.”

At the end of the video, Hammer saves the look-alike from Lucifer and baptizes him.

-_-

Check out Hammer’s Jay-Z diss below.